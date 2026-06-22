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Thomas P. Roche's avatar
Thomas P. Roche
2h

Since Bosworth notes that this fellow has no legislative strength to speak of, if he starts to rule by decree and arrests, or even threatens to arrest, legislators, or otherwise prevent its independent action, can and will the Colombian Congress impeach him and get rid of him?

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Robin Gangopadhya's avatar
Robin Gangopadhya
3h

Another run maga- like... bringing

“ wins” à la trumpian bravado?

How many such events these United States people can endure?

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