James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
1h

What Columbus’s first voyage really did was to initiate the largest and most consequential family reunion in human history. Two halves of the human race that had been separated for tens of thousands of years met each on a sunny beach in the Bahamas.

Except for some sporadic but inconsequential meetings such as the one the Norse initiated in Greenland four hundred years prior to 1492, the two halves of the human family knew nothing of each other.

The result of this reunion was temporarily quite beneficial to the Spanish, and far more so to other European countries as they too set up colonies in the ‘New World’, but for other half of the human family, the reunion was nothing short of catastrophic.

The so-called Columbian Exchange resulted in a number of valuable commodities moving back and forth, but of them all, European diseases were by far the most consequential. Lacking natural immunity, Native America death rates, although impossible to calculate with entire accuracy, were not infrequently over 90%.

For all his depredations over his four voyages and governorships, this catastrophe cannot be laid at Columbus’s feet. It was simply Nature doing her microbial thing.

For the rest, the work of far more knowledgeable historians than I is necessar. But that moment, in the dark of the night on October 11th, 1492, so well told by Samuel Elliot Morrison in his history of the first voyage, when (supposedly) the sharp eyes of Rodrigo de Triana atop the Pinta’s mast saw a light on an unknown shore ahead, must rank as one of the the most crucial in human history.

