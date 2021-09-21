Part of the Continuing Liberty conference.

8:00 a.m.—9:00 a.m. ET

A Conversation

Thomas Chatterton Williams, contributing writer, The New York Times Magazine, and columnist, Harper’s Magazine

Moderator: Richard Aldous, Bard College and American Purpose

Watch Video

Richard Aldous is Eugene Meyer Professor of British History and Literature at Bard College and host of the “Bookstack” podcast at American Purpose. He is author and editor of eleven books. He previously taught for fifteen years at University College Dublin, where he was chair of the history department. He writes regularly for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.

Thomas Chatterton Williams is a contributing writer at the New York Times Magazine and a columnist at Harper’s Magazine. He is a 2019 New America Fellow and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. At work on his third book, his writings have appeared in The New Yorker, the London Review of Books, Le Monde, and many other places, and have been collected in The Best American Essays and The Best American Travel Writing.