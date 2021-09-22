Part of the Continuing Liberty conference.

9:00 a.m.—10:15 a.m. ET

Allies

Tom Tugendhat, UK House of Commons

Josef Joffe, Johns Hopkins SAIS and American Purpose

Michael Mandelbaum, Johns Hopkins SAIS and American Purpose

Réka Szemerkényi, former ambassador of Hungary to the United States

Moderator: Carla Anne Robbins, Council on Foreign Relations and American Purpose

Josef Joffe, an editorial board member of American Purpose, teaches international politics and political theory at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, where he is a senior fellow at the Kissinger Center. He serves on the editorial council of the German weekly Die Zeit and is a distinguished visiting fellow of Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. Previously he was a columnist and editorial page editor of Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Michael Mandelbaum, an editorial board member of American Purpose, is Christian A. Herter Professor Emeritus of American Foreign Policy at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Author or co-author of 16 books, for 23 years he was associate director of the Aspen Institute Congressional Project on American Relations with the Former Communist World, and is a former senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Carla Anne Robbins, an editorial board member of American Purpose, covered national security and diplomacy for the Wall Street Journal and is a former deputy editorial page editor for the New York Times. She is now Marxe faculty director of the master of international affairs program at Baruch College’s Marxe School of Public and International Affairs and an adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Réka Szemerkényi is senior advisor for transatlantic strategy at the International Republican Institute and vice president of the Hungarian Atlantic Council. She served as Hungary’s ambassador to the United States (2015–17) and as chief advisor to the Hungarian prime minister for foreign and security policy (2011–15). She has also served as executive vice president of the Center for European Policy Analysis (2017–20).

Tom Tugendhat is a British Conservative Party politician serving as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the British House of Commons since 2017. He has been the Member of Parliament for Tonbridge and Malling since 2015. Before entering politics, he served in the British Army, including in operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and, among other roles, as a Territorial Army officer.