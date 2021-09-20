Part of the Continuing Liberty conference.

2:00 p.m.—3:15 p.m. ET

America in the World

Robert B. Zoellick, former World Bank president, U.S. trade representative, and U.S. deputy secretary of state

Robert B. Zoellick is non-executive chairman of AllianceBernstein and a senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He has served as president of the World Bank (2007–12), U.S. trade representative (2001–05), and deputy secretary of state (2005–06). Between 1985 and 1993 he served as counselor to the secretary of the treasury and under secretary of state, as well as the White House deputy chief of staff.