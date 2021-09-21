Part of the Continuing Liberty conference.

1:00 p.m.—2:15 p.m. ET

America’s Voice in the World

Martha Bayles, Boston College and American Purpose

David Ensor, former director, Voice of America

Jamie M. Fly, president, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Karen Kornbluh, chair, board of directors, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and former U.S. ambassador to the OECD

Jay Tolson, former news director, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Moderator: Suzanne Garment, American Purpose

Martha Bayles, a contributing editor of American Purpose, has taught humanities since 2003 at Boston College. A fellow at the Hudson Institute and the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia, she writes about the arts, cultural policy, and media, and is author of two books. A former columnist for The American Interest, she is a film and TV critic for the Claremont Review of Books.

David Ensor is former director of the Voice of America (2011–15). Prior to that, he was director of communications and public diplomacy at the U.S. embassy in Kabul. He covered the White House, foreign policy, and defense issues for National Public Radio (1975–80), was a television correspondent for ABC News (1980–98), and served as CNN’s national security correspondent (1998–2006).

Jamie M. Fly is president and CEO of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Fly previously served as a senior fellow, co-director of the Alliance for Security Democracy, and director of the future of geopolitics and Asia programs at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. A former foreign policy advisor to Senator Marco Rubio, between 2005 and 2009 he served on the National Security Council and in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Suzanne Garment, senior editor of American Purpose, is a political scientist, writer, and attorney. She taught politics at Harvard and Yale universities, then became special assistant to the U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations, Daniel P. Moynihan. She was an associate editor and columnist at the Wall Street Journal editorial page and a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.

Karen Kornbluh is chair of the board of directors of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; director of the Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative at the German Marshall Fund of the United States; and chairman of the board of the Open Technology Fund. She served as U.S. ambassador to the OECD (2009–12) and in the Clinton Administration as deputy chief of staff at the Treasury Department and in multiple roles at the Federal Communications Commission.

Jay Tolson is editor of The Hedgehog Review, the journal of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia. Tolson is former literary editor and editor of The Wilson Quarterly and covered religion, culture, and ideas for U. S. News & World Report. He served as news director of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and directed the French to Africa service of the Voice of America.