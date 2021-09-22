Part of the Continuing Liberty conference.

12:00 p.m.—1:00 p.m. ET

Britain and America

Philip Stephens, Financial Times

Tod Lindberg, Hudson Institute and American Purpose

Moderator: Craig Kennedy, American Purpose

Craig Kennedy is a senior fellow, member of the editorial board, and trustee at American Purpose. From 1995 to 2014 he was president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States. Earlier in his career, he served as president of the Joyce Foundation for six years. He is currently an advisor to several companies and director of First Solar, a U.S.-based renewable energy firm.

Tod Lindberg, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute specializing in national security and U.S. leadership. He is an adjunct associate professor at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service. Previously, he was a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, where he established Hoover’s Washington, D.C., office in 2001.

Philip Stephens is director of the editorial board and associate editor of the Financial Times, where he has a weekly column and has been economics editor, political editor, and editor of the UK edition. Previously, he was a correspondent for Reuters in Brussels. He won the David Watt Prize for Outstanding Political Journalism; Political Journalist of the Year by the UK Political Studies Association; and Political Journalist of the Year in the British Press Awards.