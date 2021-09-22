Part of the Continuing Liberty conference.

5:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. ET

Coda: PostClassical Ensemble, D.C.’s “experimental” orchestra, explores the intersection between music and politics

Angel Gil-Ordóñez, music director/conductor, PostClassical Ensemble

Joseph Horowitz, executive producer, PostClassical Ensemble, and former music critic, The New York Times

Closing Remarks

Michelle High and Jeffrey Gedmin

Jeffrey Gedmin, co-chair of the Transatlantic Democracy Working Group, is co-founder and editor-in-chief of American Purpose. He is former president and CEO of the London-based Legatum Institute. He served for four years as president and CEO of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, prior to which he served as president and CEO of the Aspen Institute in Berlin. Previously, he was executive director of the New Atlantic Initiative at the American Enterprise Institute.

Angel Gil-Ordóñez is music director and conductor of Washington, D.C.’s PostClassical Ensemble, an “experimental” orchestra rethinking the concert experience. He is principal guest conductor of New York’s Perspectives Ensemble and music director of the Georgetown University Orchestra. He is an advisor to the Trinitate Philharmonia in León, Mexico, and former associate conductor of the National Orchestra of Spain.

Michelle High is managing editor of American Purpose. In 2005 she became the founding executive editor of The American Interest. She served in the George W. Bush Administration’s speechwriting department and previously was managing editor of The National Interest. Her publications have appeared in The American Interest, the Washington Times, the Australian Financial Review, and the edited volume Countering Insurgency and Promoting Democracy (2007).

Joseph Horowitz is co-founder and executive producer of Washington, D.C.’s PostClassical Ensemble, an “experimental” orchestra rethinking the concert experience. He has been a New York Times music critic and executive director of the Brooklyn Philharmonic Orchestra. He is author of eleven books mainly about the institutional history of classical music in the United States, and has created more than 100 interdisciplinary music festivals.