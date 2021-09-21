Part of the Continuing Liberty conference.

9:00 a.m.—10:15 a.m. ET

Democracy in Europe

Sheri Berman, Barnard College

Sebastian Burduja, member of the Romanian parliament

Jean-Yves Camus, French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs

Dalibor Roháč, American Enterprise Institute and American Purpose

Moderator: Patrick Chamorel, Stanford in Washington and American Purpose

Sheri Berman is a professor of political science at Barnard College, Columbia University, with expertise in European history and politics; the development of democracy; and populism and fascism. She currently serves on the boards of the Journal of Democracy, Dissent, and Political Science Quarterly. Her work has been published in scholarly and non-scholarly outlets, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, Foreign Policy, and Foreign Affairs.

Sebastian Burduja is a member of the Romanian parliament and vice president of the Romanian National Liberal Party. He is former deputy minister of finance for Romania and founding president of PACT for Romania, a civic and political movement for freedom, citizen engagement, and rule of law. Previously he served as managing partner of RISE Consortium, advisory services for international companies seeking to invest in Romania.

Jean-Yves Camus is director of the Observatoire des Radicalités Politiques at Fondation Jean Jaurès and associate research fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs. His expertise includes contemporary radical right movements in Europe and the history of relations between Russia and radical nationalist movements in Western Europe. Since 2009 he is registered as a global expert for the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

Patrick Chamorel, an editorial board member of American Purpose, is senior resident scholar and lecturer at Stanford in Washington, Stanford University. He also teaches in the Ford Dorsey Master’s in International Policy program at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. In the 1990s, Chamorel was a senior advisor to the Minister of Industry and in the Policy Planning Office of the French prime minister.

Dalibor Roháč, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and a research associate at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies in Brussels. He was previously affiliated with the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity, the Max Beloff Centre at the University of Buckingham, the London-based Legatum Institute, and the Center for the New Europe in Brussels.