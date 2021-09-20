Part of the Continuing Liberty conference.

12:00 p.m.—1:00 p.m. ET

Liberal Democracy in Central Europe

Gergely Karácsony, mayor of Budapest

Francis Fukuyama

Moderator: SOPHIA GASTON, British Foreign Policy Group

Watch Video

Francis Fukuyama, chairman of the editorial board of American Purpose, is Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow and director of the Ford Dorsey Master’s in International Policy program at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. Previously he served as Mosbacher Director of FSI’s Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law.

Sophia Gaston is director of the British Foreign Policy Group and former director of the Centre for Social and Political Risk. An expert in public opinion, her research explores threats to governance in advanced liberal democracies. She is a research fellow in the Institute for Global Affairs at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and an academic fellow at the European Policy Centre in Brussels.

Gergely Karácsony is mayor of Budapest since 2019 and is running as a candidate for prime minister in the primaries of the opposition in the 2022 Hungarian national election. He served as a member of the Hungarian National Assembly (2010–14) and is co-leader of the Hungarian green political party, Párbeszéd Magyarországért (Dialogue for Hungary). He has been a lecturer at the Institute of Political Science at Corvinus University of Budapest.