Part of the Continuing Liberty conference.

1:00 p.m.—2:00 p.m. ET

The Arts: Amity and Enmity

Dorothy Kosinski, director, The Phillips Collection

Anne Midgette, author and former classical music critic, The Washington Post

Moderator: Jonathan Rauch, Brookings Institution

Dorothy Kosinski has been the Vradenburg Director and CEO of the Phillips Collection since 2008. Previously, she was senior curator of painting and sculpture at the Dallas Museum of Art. Recognized internationally as an accomplished curator and scholar of 19th- and 20th-century art, she was appointed by President Obama to the National Council on the Humanities.

Anne Midgette is an author who previously was the classical music critic of the Washington Post (2008–19). Prior to that, she was a regular contributor of classical music and theater reviews to the New York Times. She stepped down from her position at the Washington Post to pursue research related to a future book about Nannette Streicher, the woman who built pianos for Beethoven and whose father built pianos for Mozart.

Jonathan Rauch is a senior fellow in the governance studies program at the Brookings Institution and author of eight books and many articles on public policy, culture, and government. He is a contributing writer of The Atlantic and recipient of the 2005 National Magazine Award, the magazine industry’s equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize. His multiple-award-winning column, “Social Studies,” appeared from 1998 to 2010 in National Journal.