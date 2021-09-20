Part of the Continuing Liberty conference.

Welcome Remarks

NORMAN EISEN, Brookings Institution, former U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, and co-chair, TDWG

Michael Žantovský, Václav Havel Library and former Czech ambassador to the United States

Jeffrey Gedmin, American Purpose

The Future of Liberalism

Francis Fukuyama, Stanford University and American Purpose

Norman Eisen, co-chair of the Transatlantic Democracy Working Group, is a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. He served as U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic (2011–14) and recently served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee (2019–20), including for the impeachment and trial of President Donald Trump. Previously, he worked in the White House as special counsel and special assistant to the president for ethics and government reform (2009–11).

Francis Fukuyama, chairman of the editorial board of American Purpose, is Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow and director of the Ford Dorsey Master’s in International Policy program at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. Previously he served as Mosbacher Director of FSI’s Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law.

Jeffrey Gedmin, co-chair of the Transatlantic Democracy Working Group, is co-founder and editor-in-chief of American Purpose. He is former president and CEO of the London-based Legatum Institute. He served for four years as president and CEO of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, prior to which he served as president and CEO of the Aspen Institute in Berlin. Previously, he was executive director of the New Atlantic Initiative at the American Enterprise Institute.

Michael Žantovský is executive director of the Václav Havel Library in Prague. He was a founding member of the movement that coordinated the overthrow of the Communist regime in Czechoslovakia and a spokesman for President Václav Havel. He has served in the Czech Republic’s Senate and as Czech ambassador to the Court of St. James’s (2009–15), the State of Israel (2003–09), and the United States (1992–97). He is former president of the Aspen Institute in Prague.