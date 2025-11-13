Persuasion

Isabelle Williams
3h

Why not just admit that no one knows how the climate will change. Scientists can't even agree on how much it already has changed, and how much of that change is due to human activity. The climate changes without human activity as we know ( the little ice age back in the 17th century for example).

Suppose the climate really does get hotter. Melting ice would make sea levels rise. Only problem is- they dont seem to be rising. Other than that, why couldnt people and agriculture adapt ?. Canada grows more food, while Florida is as hot as the Caribbean. Changing climate patterns will create winners as well as losers. How do we know it doesnt balance out?

I wish the environmental movement would focus on the KNOWN problems which are being ignored. For example he chemical tsunami from agriculture and developed world lifestyle. The plastics disaster. These are not high tech problems to solve. These could be solved. As for population, fertility is declining. While Bill Gates wants to vaccinate every person on the planet against every possible disease, he also talks about the population problem. Paradoxical, no? Not saying people should die of preventable diseases ( assuming the vaccines actually prevent). Questions....

Anders Lewendal
3h

In a few centuries we will likely have fewer than one billion people on the planet. I am sure they can adapt. The planet will live on happily.

