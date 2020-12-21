Craig Kennedy is a senior fellow, member of the editorial board, and trustee at American Purpose. From 1995 to 2014, he was president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States. Earlier in his career, he spent twelve years with the Joyce Foundation and served as president of that institution for six years. Craig is currently an advisor to several companies and director of First Solar, a U.S.-based renewable energy firm. He is also on several nonprofit boards, including those of the Accountability Lab, the U.S. Russia Foundation, and CorpsAfrica.