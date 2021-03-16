Daniel Ross Goodman is a postdoctoral fellow and research scholar at the University of Salzburg. A former contributor to the Books & Arts section of The Weekly Standard and current contributor to the Washington Examiner, he is author of the novel A Single Life (2020) and the book Somewhere Over the Rainbow: Wonder and Religion in American Cinema (2020). His next book, Soloveitchik's Children: Irving Greenberg, David Hartman, Jonathan Sacks, and the Future of Jewish Theology in America, will be published next year by the University of Alabama Press. In 2021-22 he will be a research scholar at the University of Salzburg in Austria.

Goodman holds a Ph.D. from the Jewish Theological Seminary of America and studied English & Comparative Literature at Columbia University.