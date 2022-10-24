On December 1, 2022, Hedwig Richter and Michael Kimmage joined American Purpose to discuss "Democracy—a German Affair?"

Hedwig Richter is chair of Modern and Contemporary History at the University of the German Armed Forces Munich. Previously, she taught and researched at the Universities of Bielefeld, Greifswald, and Heidelberg, and at the Hamburg Institute for Social Research. She has held fellowships at the German Historical Institute in Washington, D.C. and at the Institute of Contemporary History of the Czech Academy of Sciences in Prague.

Michael Kimmage is professor of history at the Catholic University of America, specializing in the history of the United States, Europe, and Russia. He is author of The Abandonment of the West: The History of an Idea in American Foreign Policy (2020), In History’s Grip: Philip Roth’s Newark Trilogy (2012), and The Conservative Turn: Lionel Trilling, Whittaker Chambers, and the Lessons of Anti-Communism (2009).