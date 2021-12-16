Join us on December 16, 2021 for a conversation with Sara Bon-Harper and Rob Havers on "How Museums Preserve Diverse Memories." Moderated by Nicole Penn.

Sara Bon-Harper is the executive director of James Monroe's Highland in Albemarle County, Virginia, focusing on strategic vision and museum leadership at the historic site. She is an archaeologist with research experience in the historic period in Virginia, and on peripheries in the Roman world. The research she directs at Highland has recently transformed the understanding of the property, and contributes to new insight on James Monroe. Her focus at Highland is interpreting current research, including creating a new set of inclusive narratives about the past.

Rob Havers is the chief executive officer of the American Civil War Museum. A British military historian, he has previously served as the president of the Pritzker Military Museum and Library; as president of the George C. Marshall Foundation; as president of the National Churchill Museum; and as a senior lecturer in War Studies at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Nicole Penn, a member of the editorial board of American Purpose, is program manager for social, cultural, and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

