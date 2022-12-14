On December 19, 2022, Former Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko joined American Purpose for a discussion on Reconstructing Ukraine.

Natalie Jaresko is a distinguished fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and the former minister of finance of Ukraine. Currently, she is a member of the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council on the Future of Financing and Capital. Prior to joining the Ministry of Finance, she was one of the co-founders and chief executive officer of Horizon Capital. Since April 2022 she has been working as chair of the Aspen Institute Kyiv and advisor for the non-profit Stronger Than Ever.