Join us on December 21, 2021, for a conversation with Adam Garfinkle on "The Age of Spectacle: How Unearned Affluence, Excessive Leisure, and Lazy Thinking Destroy Democracy." Moderated by Luke Nathan Phillips. Co-sponsored with Braver Angels.

Adam Garfinkle, a member of the editorial board of American Purpose, was the founding editor of The American Interest.

Luke Nathan Phillips is Publius Fellow for Public Discourse at Braver Angels.

December 21, 2021. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET.

Register