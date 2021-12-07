Join American Purpose and the Transatlantic Democracy Working Group on December 7, 2021 to hear Fiona Hill, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, and additional experts discuss the Biden Administration's Democracy Summit taking place December 9-10, 2021. Ambassador (ret.) Norman Eisen will co-host.

Fiona Hill is the Robert Bosch senior fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings Institution. She served as deputy assistant to the President and senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council from 2017 to 2019. Previously, she served as national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at The National Intelligence Council. Hill is the author of There is Northing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 21st Century (Mariner Books, 2021), and co-author of Mr. Putin: Operative in the Kremlin (Brookings Institution Press, 2015).

Toomas Hendrik Ilves served as the fourth President of Estonia from 2006 until 2016. Ilves worked as a diplomat and journalist, and he was the leader of the Social Democratic Party in the 1990s. He served in the government as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1996 to 1998 and again from 1999 to 2002. Later, he was a Member of the European Parliament from 2004 to 2006.

Norman Eisen is a senior fellow in governance studies at Brookings, executive chair of the States United Democracy Center, and founding co-chair (with Jeff Gedmin) of the Transatlantic Democracy Working Group. He served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee for the Trump impeachment from February 2019 to February 2020. Additionally, Eisen was the U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2011 to 2014. He is the author of several books, including most recently, A Case for the American People: The United States v. Donald J. Trump (Crown, 2020).

December 7, 2021. 1:00 p.m. ET.