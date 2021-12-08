Join us on December 8, 2021 to hear Thomas J. Main and Carla Anne Robbins discuss Main's new book, The Rise of Illiberalism.

Carla Anne Robbins, an editorial board member of American Purpose, covered national security and diplomacy for the Wall Street Journal and is a former deputy editorial page editor for the New York Times. She is now Marxe faculty director of the master of international affairs program at Baruch College’s Marxe School of Public and International Affairs and an adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Thomas J. Main is a professor at the Marxe School of Public and International Affairs, Baruch College, City University of New York. He is the author of The Rise of the Alt-Right (2018), and of The Rise of Illiberalism (2022).

December 8, 2021. 12 p.m. ET.