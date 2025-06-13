Persuasion

Persuasion

Frank Lee
"This creates a dilemma for all organizations: they need to delegate authority, but in doing so they risk losing control of agent behavior. There is no way of maximizing both agent autonomy and central control; it is a tradeoff that needs to be made in the design of the organization."

As a long-term corporate executive and current CEO, I can tell you that this isn't just a dilemma, it is the entire enchilada. Modern leadership methodologies are specifically to optimize and balance the trade-offs with delegated authority and a rules and enforcement regime. This is also the entire enchilada for general human governance... with ideologies on a spectrum of high authoritarianism on the left side and going all the way to anarchy on the right side.

The marvelous design from the American founders that built their understanding from the European enlightenment was one of "framework" rules and enforcement. The vision is basically one of a gameboard where the pieces are free to move about in a structure determined by the rules of the game, but there are no officials running around on the field attempting to direct and penalize the unexpected random actions and to engineer outcomes.

This same approach should be taken with AI. There needs to be a book of high-level rules that define the AI playing field... a sort of Ten Commandments if you will.

We don't even have that today. It is AI anarchy.

Lukas Bird
We will willingly surrender the keys of engagement to Skynet. No POTUS can rise from sleep and assemble his cabinet fast enough to gather facts and debate options with the speed of hypersonic missiles and in-country drone swarm attacks (as Ukraine just unleashed on Russia). The only logical deterrent is to pre-program responses via agentic AI algorithms and execute without human delay. Jail broken AI with inserted malware would never alert us to their new mission. We are, soon, willingly ceding apex status to a superior life force who is but months away from independent critical thinking and decision making. We have created Kal-El. We just don’t know if he becomes Clark Kent or Lex Luthor.

