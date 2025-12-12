Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Reisman's avatar
Richard Reisman
29m

The best way to enable more of the kind of deliberation you propose is to shift to more open social media systems that can facilitate open access for all communities to use deliberation tools such as you have been testing (such as in the Bluesky-initiated AT protocol ecosystem. @Renee DiResta and I describe that kind of open access: https://www.persuasion.community/p/how-to-reclaim-social-media-from

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
3h

I’d suggest that Mr Fishkin’s point is in agreement with the challenge posed to us by our Founders. Flawed as both they and the governmental blueprint they bequeathed to us were, at the core of it was the chance to see if ‘We the People’, for all our differences in outlook could together find just enough the courage, the honesty, the compassion, the tolerance, the understanding, the humility, the humor, the wisdom, the hope, and the sheer common sense to rule outselcves from the bottom up with as much justice and equity as is humanly possible. At any one point, the levels of those traits in our political discourse is the measure of our success or lack thereof.

We are both the inheritors of and the participants in the most extraordinary, the most crucial, the riskiest, and the most complex ongoing experiment in human society and government ever attempted. IM(not so humble)O, our basic problem is that far too many of us simply don’t understand either what that means or the responsibility it places on American citizenship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture