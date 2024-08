Didi Kuo, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is associate director for research and a senior research scholar at the Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law at Stanford University. She is author of Clientelism, Capitalism, and Democracy: The Rise of Programmatic Politics in the United States and Britain (2018). She is also a nonresident fellow in the political reform program at New America.

Homepage: jdkuo.org Twitter: @didikuo1.