Persuasion is looking for a Director of Operations—a leader who is committed to liberal values and has the skills and experience to steer the organisation forward.

Over the last five years, we’ve grown into a leading liberal nonprofit with over 110,000 subscribers, a family of podcasts, and articles by top writers and thinkers on key topics and ideas to promote liberal values. The Director of Operations will build on this work, strengthening its strategic vision whilst managing the day-to-day activities that keep Persuasion on track.

The ideal candidate:

Shares Persuasion’s goal of building a philosophically liberal community and is brimming with ideas to drive us forward at this crucial moment;

Is excited by a fast-paced and startup-like organizational structure;

Has a flair for building new partnerships and pursuing growth and fundraising opportunities;

Has experience in an operations role, with nonprofit and fundraising experience an advantage;

Enjoys managing multiple projects at once while maintaining a high attention to detail;

Can toggle smoothly between the ideas-level work of our intellectual project and the operations-level work needed to keep the organization running efficiently.

The Director of Operations will:

Help lead the Persuasion team and oversee all operations, including finance, fundraising, legal, staffing, and administrative functions;

Collaborate closely with our founder and editor-in-chief to devise and pursue strategic goals while ensuring the success of day-to-day operations;

Coordinate with the editorial team to ensure the quality and consistency of written articles, podcast episodes, and social media presence across the range of published content, including Persuasion and American Purpose.

The goals of the Persuasion community are three-fold:

We seek to build a free society in which all individuals get to pursue a meaningful life irrespective of who they are;

We believe in the importance of the social practice of persuasion, and are determined to defend free speech and free inquiry against all its enemies;

We seek to persuade, rather than to mock or troll, those who disagree with us.

Sound like a good fit? If so, please complete this application form. The role is competitively compensated, commensurate with experience. If you have any questions, please contact leonora.barclay@persuasion.community

