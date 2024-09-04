(Photo by sanjeri via Getty Images.)

Persuasion is back from our annual break! Today, we are pleased to present the latest installment of our occasional series “Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics.” The idea of these articles is to critically examine intellectual memes that are prominent in our discourse even though they are wrong or misleading. Articles will examine everything from the claim that most Americans can’t put together $500 in an emergency to the notion that maternal mortality has increased over the past decade. Click here to read John McWhorter’s earlier entry on the myth of low black esteem.

Does diversity make the workplace more productive? In some corners, it’s taken as an article of faith that diversity is a massive contributor to team performance.

One statistic frequently used to support this argument is that “diverse teams make better decisions 87 percent of the time.” This claim, widely circulated in both popular and business media, originates from a study conducted by a tech start-up called Cloverpop.

But there are reasons to be skeptical of that data point, as well as the general argument that diversity has a big effect on team performance.

First, any sweeping claim that relies on a single study deserves a second look. As one New York Times op-ed correctly laid out, the Cloverpop study actually found that “teams that were gender and geographically diverse and had at least one age gap of 20 years or more, made better decisions than individuals 87 percent of the time.” Comparing diverse teams to individuals is different from comparing diverse teams to non-diverse teams, and while the Times got it right, elsewhere, the statistic is used without that context.

A new meta-analysis—which looked at hundreds of studies across the globe that studied the impact of different forms of diversity on team performance—offers a more nuanced picture. It contradicts the claim that diversity always enhances team performance. Interestingly, it also contradicts the counter-claim that diversity is inherently harmful to team cohesion and output.

Lukas Wallrich, a psychology researcher at Birkbeck Business School in London, explained to me in an interview that he has long been interested in the impact of diversity on workplaces. So he and his team conducted the meta-analysis to figure out what we know about diversity and team performance.

They categorized the theoretical impacts of diversity into roughly two camps—that diversity can improve performance by bringing new perspectives to the table, and that it might increase conflict by making communication and cohesion more difficult. What they found, after combing through the studies as part of the meta-analysis, is that the two effects may result in a wash.

Overall, they found a positive effect from diversity—defined broadly across different geographical contexts in terms of age, race, gender or a similar category—but it was very small. The impact was also dependent on context. “For example, contexts that are directly about creative and innovation or research and development, there we see more positive relationships between diversity and team performance,” he said.

But in contexts where teams simply have to get routine tasks accomplished, Wallrich noted that while there “are still reasons to create equality of opportunity … it’s probably not worth [it] to diversify teams just for the sake of diversity.”

Yet Wallrich emphasized that “there’s definitely no evidence that there would be harm on average,” either. Meaning that when it comes to workplace performance, your average workplace doesn’t have a lot to fear or a lot to gain from diversifying. “I don’t think it’s entirely surprising, [the two effects] cancel each other out,” he said.

The lesson from Walrich’s meta-analysis is that maybe we should all take a deep breath and stop promoting diversity as either a cure-all or a civilizational disaster. There are upsides and downsides to having more diversity—whether it means racial diversity, age diversity, gender, or other kinds.

But the good news is that they all tend to sort of balance each other out, and that maybe we should be more focused on making sure everyone has access to good opportunities and supporting them when they are able to land those roles than fixating on creating a particular gender or race mix.

