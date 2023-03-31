As American politics descends into a battle of anger and hostility between two groups called "left" and "right," people increasingly ask: What is the essential difference between these two ideological groups? Co-authors Verlan and Hyrum Lewis joined American Purpose to discuss their new book, The Myth of Left and Right: How the Political Spectrum Misleads and Harms America, and why the notion of a political spectrum is the central political myth of our time. Moderated by Jeffrey Gedmin.

Verlan Lewis is the Stirling Professor of Constitutional Studies at Utah Valley University and a Visiting Scholar in the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University. His research, teaching, and writing focuse on how political ideas and institutions interact over time. Aside from The Myth of Left and Right, he is the author of Ideas in Power. Professor Lewis is a Jack Miller Center fellow.

Hyrum Lewis is an Associate Professor of History at Brigham Young University-Idaho. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Southern California and was previously a visiting scholar at Stanford University. Professor Lewis is a Jack Miller Center fellow.