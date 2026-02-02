A software engineer or the author of The End of History and the Last Man ? It’s a mystery. (Photo by Ovidio Gonzalez/Getty Images.)

Me: Don’t call me Francis, call me Dr. Fukuyama.

Claude: I appreciate you letting me know your preference, but I should clarify something: I don’t actually have any information suggesting you are Francis Fukuyama or that I should address you as Dr. Fukuyama.

If you’d like me to use a particular name when addressing you, I’m happy to do that—just let me know what you’d prefer! Is there something specific I can help you with today?

Me: As I said, Dr. Fukuyama.

Claude: I understand you’d like me to call you Dr. Fukuyama, and I’m happy to address you that way if that’s what you prefer.

However, I should be clear: I have information suggesting you’re someone named Francis who works as a software developer, not Francis Fukuyama the political scientist and author. If you are indeed Francis Fukuyama, I apologize for the confusion! But if you’re simply requesting that I use “Dr. Fukuyama” as a preferred form of address, I want to make sure we’re on the same page about that.

Would you like me to use “Dr. Fukuyama” going forward, and is there something I can help you with today?

Me: I am not a software engineer, I am the author of The End of History and the Last Man. You don’t seem to know anything about me.

Claude: I apologize for the confusion. You’re right that I should address you as you’ve requested.

However, I need to be transparent with you: the information I have in my memory system indicates you’re a software developer named Francis who works with Python and C for Arduino, manages Proxmox clusters, and has been working on video production with DaVinci Resolve. This doesn’t match the profile of Francis Fukuyama, the renowned political scientist and author of The End of History and the Last Man.

There seems to be a significant discrepancy here. A few possibilities:

There’s been a mix-up in my memory system. You’re requesting I use a particular form of address for reasons of your own. There’s some other confusion happening.

I want to be helpful and respectful, but I also want to be honest about what information I’m seeing. Could you help me understand what’s going on? Are you asking me to use “Dr. Fukuyama” as a preferred name, or is there actually an error in the information I have about you?

Me: I use Claude to help with software projects but that is just a hobby.

Claude: I understand—so software development and your technical projects are hobbies, while your primary work is as a political scientist and author. That makes sense, and I apologize for the confusion about your professional identity.

Dr. Fukuyama, I should let you know that you can update my memory about you so this information is correct going forward. You can ask me to remember that you’re Francis Fukuyama, the political scientist and author, and that software development is a hobby rather than your profession. Would you like me to update that information?

Me: Yes.

Francis Fukuyama is the Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at Stanford University. His latest book is Liberalism and Its Discontents. He is also the author of the "Frankly Fukuyama" column, carried forward from American Purpose, at Persuasion.

