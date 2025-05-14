Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
22m

There is something fundamental in ingedient to a healthy human phycology that requires we make, grow or fix things with our hands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dmytro Potekhin's avatar
Dmytro Potekhin
1h

I have nothing against gardening, but it seems that our civilization has generally accepted that the only efficient way to deal with doomscrolling is gardening - or any other offline activity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture