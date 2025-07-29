Alexandre de Moraes on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Evaristo SA/AFP via Getty Images.)

Remember: Persuasion is also the home of American Purpose, Francis Fukuyama’s blog, and the Bookstack podcast! You’ll need to opt in to receive all of this content by email: just click “Email preferences” below and slide the relevant toggles.

Email preferences

Last Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio went on X to announce the immediate revocation of the visa of Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, as well as “his allies on the court [and] their immediate family members.”

What drove Rubio to take such a drastic step against leading members of the Federal Supreme Court in the largest democracy in Latin America? Rubio invoked President Trump’s policy of holding “accountable foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States,” pointing in particular to Moraes’ central role in what he called a “witch hunt” against former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who was placed under house arrest and banned from social media earlier this month. According to Rubio, this campaign has produced “a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil’s shores to target Americans.”

There is great hypocrisy in Rubio’s actions, given his own zealous and unapologetic efforts to monitor, detain and deport green card and visa holders in the United States for speech protected under the First Amendment—not to mention President Trump’s recent $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over what he claims were “false, defamatory, and malignant statements” linking the president to Jeffrey Epstein. But as with Vice President Vance’s much-debated criticism of increasing European censorship, the Trump administration’s failure at home to live up to the principles it preaches to (some) foreign governments abroad does not invalidate the accusations of censorship and suppression.

In fact, Brazil—from which I just returned after promoting the Portuguese translation of my book Free Speech: A History from Socrates to Social Media—offers a troubling but instructive lesson in why censorship is a cure worse than the disease when confronting the illiberal populism that tempts voters and alarms elites across the democratic world.

Imagine this scenario: one day, Chief Justice John Roberts announces an investigation into “fake news, false reports of crimes, slanderous reports, threats, and other infractions” that “affect the honor and security of the Federal Supreme Court, its members, and their families.” Roberts appoints Justice Samuel Alito to lead the probe, granting him powers to issue warrants, access private phone and messaging data, block social media accounts, and even suspend entire platforms that refuse to comply. Alito then unilaterally expands the investigation to target “antidemocratic” fake news, propaganda, and illegal content more broadly.

Such a scenario—where the judiciary unilaterally combines the powers of all three branches, acting as legislator, prosecutor, and judge in cases of political speech—would be unthinkable in the United States, or in any democracy that respects the separation of powers and the rule of law. However, in Brazil this scenario is not a hypothetical dystopia but a reality.

In 2019, then-Supreme Court President Dias Taffoli announced an investigation into fake news, putting Justice Alexandre de Moraes in charge. Moraes immediately started a crackdown, ordering the magazine Crusoé to take down an article linking the Chief Justice to corruption (but backing down when the magazine proved it accurate). He then escalated, ordering arrests, searches, and censorship of right-wing figures, often with flimsy legal and factual bases. Even the left was targeted when he ordered the blocking of communist social media accounts for calling him a “skinhead” and criticizing the Supreme Court.

More recently, a majority of the Supreme Court struck down parts of a law requiring a court order for internet intermediaries to remove user-generated content. This shield against intermediary liability once made Brazil a progressive trailblazer for internet freedom in Latin America. But now the floodgates have been opened wide for the government to require platforms to monitor and remove illegal content or face liability. This development is likely to incentivize platforms to remove even legal content that the government, or activist judges, flag as problematic.

Moraes’ aggressive approach has split Brazilian opinion—hailed by some as a defender of democracy, denounced by others as the censorial Grand Inquisitor of the public sphere. Yet his powers have only grown.

In 2022, in addition to being a justice of the Supreme Court, Moraes became President of Brazil’s Electoral Court, which expanded its powers to police political speech, ostensibly to stop “knowingly false or gravely decontextualized” election information. The Court suspended media outlets and censored speech that, in a democracy, should be debated and judged by voters—not suppressed by judges applying subjective, paternalistic standards.

Moraes’ main antagonist is Jair Bolsonaro, the right-wing strongman who was Brazil’s president until 2023, and who constantly denigrated the media, spoke favorably of Brazil’s military dictatorship from 1964-1985, and had little regard for the checks and balances of liberal democracy. Much like Donald Trump, Bolsonaro’s support depends on social media and political influencers antagonistic to traditional media and the political establishment. Accordingly, many Brazilian elite institutions have treated Moraes’ anti-Bolsonaro crusade as a necessary measure to protect democracy from being overthrown by unchecked online demagoguery that rewards disinformation and polarization.

However, the irony is that Moraes’ crusade has severely undermined the very democracy he purports to defend—and his insistence that he is defending rather than destroying democracy rests on shaky ground. This is evident from Moraes’ increasingly desperate reasoning.

In On Liberty, John Stuart Mill famously warned that silencing an opinion—however false it seems—robs humanity of the chance to judge for itself, arrogantly assuming infallibility. Yet in a controversial decision this February, Moraes cited Mill to justify blocking the social media platform Rumble—a breathtaking perversion of Mill’s philosophy, which defended even a lone dissenter against the majority of mankind. Moraes also mangled First Amendment law by citing Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes’ opinion from 1919 in Schenck v. United States, which upheld jailing a man for distributing anti-draft leaflets.

In that decision, Holmes wrote that speech may be punished if it creates a “clear and present danger” judged by “proximity and degree.” But Moraes omitted that, later in 1919, Holmes himself changed his mind in a dissent in the case Abrams v United States, championing the marketplace of ideas: “the best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market.” This helped pave the way for a significantly more speech-protective interpretation of the First Amendment, entirely at odds with Moraes’ philosophy. In 1969, the Court in Brandenburg v. Ohio replaced Schenck’s test with a narrower rule allowing only the punishment of speech inciting imminent lawless action. And in 2012, the Supreme Court explicitly rejected the idea that the government can punish broadly-defined disinformation: “Our constitutional tradition stands against the idea that we need Oceania’s Ministry of Truth.”

In other words, both the philosophical tradition and constitutional doctrines that Moraes used to justify restricting free speech in Brazil are entirely at odds with his actions, and a good indicator of just how far Moraes has strayed from liberal democratic norms.

It is not only disinformation that is severely punished by Brazilian judges. The courts have also dramatically expanded the country’s laws against hate speech. Earlier this month, the prominent Brazilian standup comedian Leo Lins was sentenced to eight years in prison for racist, homophobic, and ableist hate speech in one of his routines. Meanwhile, two university employees—a janitor and an administrator—face up to five years in prison for hate speech after misgendering a transgender student and asking her to leave a women’s bathroom.

But despite the powerful role that Brazilian courts have carved out for themselves, criticizing or even discussing the role of Brazilian judges can be risky. In several cases, Supreme Court judges—including Moraes—have sued or initiated criminal proceedings against investigative journalists and vocal critics. One journalist was sued and fined for accurately reporting the salary of a judge. Considering how much power the judiciary wields in Brazilian politics, the simultaneous punishment and intimidation of public scrutiny is a deeply worrying step by this unelected branch of government.

When I spoke to journalists, editors, and publishers of various media outlets across the political spectrum, they all reported extensive self-censoring out of fear of being sued for civil or criminal defamation, or facing other consequences such as the blocking of social media accounts or the banning of articles and documentaries.

This crackdown not only undermines the free expression essential to any democracy; it also fuels Brazil’s already toxic polarization. On January 8, 2023, a right-wing crowd—in an echo of January 6, 2021 in the United States—stormed and vandalized Brazil’s government buildings, convinced by false information that the previous year’s election removing Bolsonaro from power had been rigged. After years of prior crackdowns, censorship neither eliminated conspiracy theories nor persuaded hardcore Bolsonaro supporters the election was fair. Yet despite this failure, there are no signs of a course correction.

Ironically, the United States illustrates how robust free speech protections can check illiberal populism. Courts have frequently struck down or suspended the Trump administration’s efforts to punish critics—from law firms and media outlets to universities and foreign students—reaffirming the principle that “the government may not use its power to punish disfavored viewpoints.” When applied consistently and without partisanship, free expression strengthens democracy and ensures the judiciary remains a check on, rather than a usurper of, political power.

If Brazil wants to save its democracy, it must trust its citizens more than its well-intentioned inquisitors.

Jacob Mchangama is the Executive Director of The Future of Free Speech and a research professor at Vanderbilt University. He is also a Senior Fellow at The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and the author of Free Speech: A History From Socrates to Social Media.

Follow Persuasion on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube to keep up with our latest articles, podcasts, and events, as well as updates from excellent writers across our network.

And, to receive pieces like this in your inbox and support our work, subscribe below: