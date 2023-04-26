Persuasion
Episode 102: Dana Sachs on Our Saviors at Sea
0:00
-26:50

Episode 102: Dana Sachs on Our Saviors at Sea

Yascha Mounk
Apr 26, 2023
In 2015, as refugees poured into Greece from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and elsewhere, the assistance delivered to desperate migrants at sea and on land was largely provided at the hand of individual volunteers. Dana Sachs joins host Richard Aldous to discuss the failure of the international aid community and heroism of those who stepped in as detailed in her new book, All Else Failed: The Unlikely Volunteers at the Heart of the Migrant Aid Crisis.

