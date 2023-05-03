Persuasion
Bookstack
Episode 103: Charles Dunst on Defeating the Dictators
0:00
-30:53

Episode 103: Charles Dunst on Defeating the Dictators

Yascha Mounk
May 03, 2023
There has been plenty of ink spilled about democracies dying and populists rising. AP contributing editor Charles Dunst, deputy director of research and analytics at the Asia Group, takes the practical route. How can we shore up democracies to inoculate them against the tides of illiberalism, and remind those looking for a winning governance model that democracy can deliver? Dunst joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his new book, Defeating the Dictators: How Democracy Can Prevail in the Age of the Strong Man (https://www.hachette.co.uk/titles/charles-dunst/defeating-the-dictators/9781399704434/).

Persuasion
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
