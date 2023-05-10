Ever fantasize about quitting your job and hitting the open road? Blythe Roberson did just that, embracing freedom and the natural beauty of America—with an agenda. She joins host Richard Aldous to speak about the fruits of her labor of love, America the Beautiful?: One Woman in a Borrowed Prius on the Road Most Traveled (https://www.harpercollins.com/products/america-the-beautiful-blythe-roberson?variant=40644692148258).
Episode 104: Blythe Roberson on Embracing the Open Road
Episode 104: Blythe Roberson on Embracing the Open Road
May 10, 2023
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
