Episode 105: Kim Sherwood on Her Double O Novel
0:00
-29:48

Episode 105: Kim Sherwood on Her Double O Novel

Yascha Mounk
May 17, 2023
The legendary 007 series continues with author Kim Sherwood’s novel, authorized by Ian Fleming’s estate. Sherwood, who as a child imagined herself as Bond, lives out a lifelong dream by writing the next act for the iconic character. She joins host Richard Aldous to discuss her new book, Double or Nothing: James Bond is Missing and Time Is Running Out. (https://www.harpercollins.com/products/double-or-nothing-kim-sherwood?variant=40616856944674)

Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
