Episode 105: Kim Sherwood on Her Double O Novel

The legendary 007 series continues with author Kim Sherwood’s novel, authorized by Ian Fleming’s estate. Sherwood, who as a child imagined herself as Bond, lives out a lifelong dream by writing the next act for the iconic character. She joins host Richard Aldous to discuss her new book, Double or Nothing: James Bond is Missing and Time Is Running Out.
May 17, 2023
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
