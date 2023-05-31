The aviation industry has the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but the development of existing technologies that can get us there is lagging far behind. In his new book Flying Green: On the Frontiers of New Aviation, Christopher de Bellaigue explains why flight and carbon consciousness are not mutually exclusive. He joins host Richard Aldous to sketch out the long slog involved in such a convergence.
Episode 107: Christopher de Bellaigue on Making Flight Carbon-Friendly
Episode 107: Christopher de Bellaigue on Making Flight Carbon-Friendly
May 31, 2023
Episode 107: Christopher de Bellaigue on Making Flight Carbon-Friendly
American Purpose's Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian; Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship; The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
