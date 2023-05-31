The aviation industry has the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but the development of existing technologies that can get us there is lagging far behind. In his new book Flying Green: On the Frontiers of New Aviation, Christopher de Bellaigue explains why flight and carbon consciousness are not mutually exclusive. He joins host Richard Aldous to sketch out the long slog involved in such a convergence.
Share this post
Episode 107: Christopher de Bellaigue on Making Flight Carbon-Friendly
www.persuasion.community
Episode 107: Christopher de Bellaigue on Making Flight Carbon-Friendly
May 31, 2023
Share this post
Episode 107: Christopher de Bellaigue on Making Flight Carbon-Friendly
www.persuasion.community
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 107: Christopher de Bellaigue on Making Flight Carbon-Friendly