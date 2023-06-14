Persuasion
Episode 108: Brett Forrest on the Unusual Disappearance of an American FBI Source
Episode 108: Brett Forrest on the Unusual Disappearance of an American FBI Source

Yascha Mounk
Jun 14, 2023
9/11 led the young Billy Reilly to an exploration of international affairs and world religions, and ultimately to the FBI. When he disappeared on the job in Russia in 2015, the trail went cold, in large part thanks to the very same organization Billy had served. Wall Street Journal reporter Brett Forrest took up the trail, determined to solved the mystery of Billy’s disappearance. He joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his thriller reportage Lost Son: An American Family Trapped Inside the FBI’s Secret War.

