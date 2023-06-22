Persuasion
Episode 109: Andrew Hoehn and Thom Shanker on a New Age of Danger
0:00
-34:00

Episode 109: Andrew Hoehn and Thom Shanker on a New Age of Danger

Yascha Mounk
Jun 22, 2023
Thirty-plus years after the end of the Cold War, the United States has yet to rethink its strategic role in the world and the security architecture that supports it. In their new book, Age of Danger: Keeping America Safe in an Era of New Superpowers, New Weapons, and New Threats, Andrew Hoehn and Thom Shanker argue that America awoke from its counterterrorism wars to a uniquely dangerous era of heightened nuclear risk alongside a wide array of new threats—from cybersecurity to climate to AI. They join host Richard Aldous to discuss how the scope of these threats requires a big-picture rethink akin to that which followed the Second World War.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Yascha Mounk
