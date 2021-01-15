How does writing history influence the future? How did Enlightenment thinkers help prepare the ground for Empire? And how can we rescue the Enlightenment project to build a better future?
This week, Priya Satia of Stanford University joins our host Richard Aldous to discuss all this, as well as her new book Time’s Monster: How History Makes History.
Episode 11: Satia on Progress and Colonialism
Episode 11: Satia on Progress and Colonialism
Jan 15, 2021
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
