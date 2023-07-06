Persuasion
Episode 111: Daniel Gordis on Israel at 75
Episode 111: Daniel Gordis on Israel at 75

Yascha Mounk
Jul 06, 2023
The State of Israel engenders a wide range of emotions among onlookers, running the gamut from admiration to revulsion. In his new book Impossible Takes Longer, Daniel Gordis uses a wide lens to assess where the country is today in light of the goals of those who founded it. He joins host Richard Aldous for a broad look at Israel’s successes—and its failures. This interview was recorded before the Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
