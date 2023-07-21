If political activism has died down in Egypt since the 2011 revolution, there is energy bubbling beneath the surface, says Yasmine El Rashidi in Laughter in the Dark: Egypt to the Tune of Change (https://globalreports.columbia.edu/books/laughter-in-the-dark/). The country experiencing its harshest repression in decades is at the same time inhabited by a majority of young people, who, through a new form of hip-hop, express a newfound taste for openness and freedom. El Rashidi joins host Richard Aldous to discuss the hope and the darkness in Egypt today.
Episode 113: Yasmine El Rashidi on Egypt’s Fortunes
Episode 113: Yasmine El Rashidi on Egypt’s Fortunes
Jul 21, 2023
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books. Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
