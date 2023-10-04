Persuasion
Episode 117: Yascha Mounk on the False Promise of Identity Ideology
Episode 117: Yascha Mounk on the False Promise of Identity Ideology

Yascha Mounk
Oct 04, 2023
Across America, from college campuses to corporate boardrooms, a set of ideas has taken hold affirming race, gender, and sexual orientation as the essential prisms through which we experience life. In his new book, The Identity Trap: A Story of Ideas and Power in Our Time, academic and writer Yascha Mounk explores the personal and political dimensions of this illiberal worldview. He joins host Richard Aldous to discuss the intolerant rigidity of this new ideology, and the reasons why it will not lead to either personal fulfillment or social justice.

Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
