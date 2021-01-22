Persuasion
American Purpose's Bookstack
Episode 12: Larry Diamond on Saving Democracy
0:00
-33:53

Episode 12: Larry Diamond on Saving Democracy

Yascha Mounk
Jan 22, 2021
Share

With the transfer of power to President Joe Biden complete, American Purpose Editorial Board member Larry Diamond joins host Richard Aldous to take the temperature of American democracy. While there was plenty to lose sleep over, is there cause for optimism about American democracy? What kind of reforms are still necessary? And how is the next generation of young Americans thinking about the challenges?

Tune in for the discussion, and read Larry Diamond’s Ill Winds: Saving Democracy from Russian Rage, Chinese Ambition, and American Complacency, now in paperback.

0 Comments
Persuasion
American Purpose's Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host <a href="https://www.bard.edu/faculty/details/?id=2535">Richard Aldous</a> is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393244709/">Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393069001/">Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393065707/">The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli</a></i>.
For more about American Purpose, visit <a href="http://www.americanpurpose.com">www.americanpurpose.com</a>.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Episode 147: Louise Story and Ebony Reed on the Black-White Wealth Gap in America
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 146: Peter S. Goodman on How We Ran Out of Everything
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 145: Michel Paradis on Eisenhower’s Enduring Legacy
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 144: James Davison Hunter on Democracy, Solidarity, and the Future of America
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 143: Sulmaan Wasif Khan on the Taiwan Standoff
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 142: Diana McLain Smith on Bringing Americans Together
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 141: Adriana Carranca on the New Wave of Latin American Missionaries
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 140: David L. Roll on President Harry Truman
  Yascha Mounk