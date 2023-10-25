Persuasion
Episode 120: Katherine Turk on NOW’s Lesser-Known Feminists
0:00
-27:11

Episode 120: Katherine Turk on NOW’s Lesser-Known Feminists

Yascha Mounk
Oct 25, 2023
Betty Friedan and many of her NOW co-founders have become household names, but what of the women who built on their pioneering work? In her new book, The Women of NOW: How Feminists Built an Organization That Transformed America, Katherine Turk looks at the second-wave feminists who broadened the movement to include all women. She joins host Richard Aldous to discuss lesser-known figures of the time, along with the proponents and antagonists of their all-important goal, the Equal Rights Amendment.

Apologies to our listeners for any audio hiccups this week.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
