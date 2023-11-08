Persuasion
Episode 122: Thomas Graham on Seeing Russia Clearly
Yascha Mounk
Nov 08, 2023
Was there a moment after the Cold War when the United States “lost” Russia? Thomas Graham, senior director for Russia on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush, looks back to the period between 1991 and 2022 to grapple with what might have been—or, better, what was never meant to be. He joins host Richard Aldous to assess what the United States got wrong about Russia and to discuss his new book, Getting Russia Right.

