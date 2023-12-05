Persuasion
Episode 125: Daniel Schulman on the Jewish Titans
Episode 125: Daniel Schulman on the Jewish Titans

Yascha Mounk
Dec 05, 2023
Rockefeller, Morgan, and Carnegie are household names, yet much less known are the Jewish “money kings” who came to America in the 19th century. In his new book The Money Kings: The Epic Story of the Jewish Immigrants Who Transformed Wall Street and Shaped Modern America, Daniel Shulman tells the story of the poor Jewish immigrants whose trajectories embody the American dream. He joins host Richard Aldous to discuss their influence from banking to infrastructure, and their equally influential philanthropic endeavors that “helped build the cornerstone of American Jewish life in America.”

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
