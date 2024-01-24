Persuasion
Episode 129: Raymond Arsenault on John Lewis
Episode 129: Raymond Arsenault on John Lewis

Yascha Mounk
Jan 24, 2024
Freedom Rider and Congressman John Lewis was widely viewed as a saint no less than a civil rights icon. How to capture the full humanity of such a legendary figure, whose life was intertwined with some of America’s lowest lows and highest highs? Civil rights historian Raymond Arsenault does just that in his new biography, John Lewis: In Search of the Beloved Community. He joins host Richard Aldous to discuss the man he believes to be “one of the most extraordinary people in American history.”

Yascha Mounk
