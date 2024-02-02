Persuasion
Episode 130: Azam Ahmed on Mexico’s Violent Cartels
Episode 130: Azam Ahmed on Mexico's Violent Cartels

Yascha Mounk
Feb 02, 2024
For tens of thousands of people, living in Mexico today means living in a country where criminal violence begets state-sponsored violence, and where law and justice have so failed ordinary citizens that they often take matters into their own hands. In his new book Fear Is Just a Word: A Missing Daughter, a Violent Cartel, and a Mother's Quest for Vengeance, Azam Ahmed chronicles the tale of a mother whose desperation led her to do just that. He joins host Richard Aldous to discuss those who live at the mercy of the drug cartels.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Yascha Mounk
