Large threats to the well-being of humankind such as the pandemic and climate change have cemented the notion that scientists across the globe naturally work together to solve the world’s most pressing problems. In Rivals: How Scientists Learned to Cooperate, historian of science Lorraine Daston traces the trajectory of such cooperation, noting that along the way scientists have as often been competitors as collaborators. She joins host Richard Aldous to discuss the history of “the scientific community.”
Share this post
Episode 133: Lorraine Daston on the History of Scientific Collaboration
www.persuasion.community
Episode 133: Lorraine Daston on the History of Scientific Collaboration
Feb 23, 2024
Share this post
Episode 133: Lorraine Daston on the History of Scientific Collaboration
www.persuasion.community
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 133: Lorraine Daston on the History of Scientific Collaboration